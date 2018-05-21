Good news, Toronto, Environment Canada says after an icy spring we can expect a summery summer.

Or, as Senior Climatologist Dave Phillips likes to call it: "a beer-drinking kind of summer."

Phillips told CBC Radio's Metro Morning that unlike last year's rainy weather, 2018 will see the return of sunny days that break the 30 C mark.

"I'd bet a lot of money on that," he said.

You can listen to his predictions in the clip below:

The garden is planted, the cottage is open, It's beginning to look a lot like summer. We find out what weather we can expect when we speak with Dave Phillips from Environment Canada. 5:49

Phillips says Environment Canada's spring predictions were on track until April's frigid and stormy weather came out of nowhere. But despite the "pretty dismal" spring, Phillips says all that precipitation could come in handy if we get the dry conditions he expects in June, July and August.

Phillips says his big hope that his summer will be like 2016, but with a bit less heat and humidity — "maybe the Goldilocks."

Let's hope that prediction is just right.

Summer officially begins on June 21.