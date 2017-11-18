Environment Canada has ended a special weather statement for Toronto but says it's not time to put away the umbrella just yet.

More rain is in the forecast for the city on Saturday afternoon and evening. On Sunday, the weather is expected to be windy and cold.

Mark Schuster, meteorologist for Environment Canada in Toronto, said another band of rain is due on Saturday afternoon and will persist into the night. The rain may fall heavily at times.

"It's starting to look like much of the day will only see some light rain," he said. "It's starting to look like the rainfall amounts will be less than what we had originally expected yesterday."

Originally, Environment Canada predicted up to 40 millimetres of rain for Saturday, but now only 15 to 25 millimetres is predicted. A band of rain went through the Greater Toronto Area on Saturday morning.

About 15 to 25 millimetres of rain is predicted for Saturday. (David Donnelly/CBC)

Schuster urged motorists to drive according to the weather conditions, especially later on Saturday.

"Go a little bit more slowly and make sure your lights are on," he said.

The rain is expected to taper off overnight and could become mixed with some flurries before daybreak on Sunday but no snow is likely to accumulate on the ground, he said.

Saturday's high is expected to be 9 C, with a low of 2 C. "That's quite warm compared to some of the weather we've seen recently," he said.

Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 km per hour

On Sunday, the morning temperature is expected to be around 2 C, but the temperature will fall as the day progresses and a cold front tracking through the lower Great Lakes moves into the region.

The afternoon temperature is forecast to be -1 C and Sunday's low is expected to be -4 C.

Winds are forecast from the northwest on Sunday, with gusts of up to 60 to 70 kilometres per hour.

Warmer weather is forecast for early in the week. On Monday and Tuesday, the highs are forecast to be 5 C and 9 C respectively. Monday, the low is expected to be 3 C, while on Tuesday, the low is expected to be 0 C.

Environment Canada ended its special weather statement at about 4:30 a.m.