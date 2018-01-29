Snow is in the forecast for Toronto on Monday and that could make for a messy commute home, Environment Canada says in a special weather statement.

Between five to 10 centimetres is expected. Snow is expected to fall on the western edges of Toronto beginning at about 11 a.m. on Monday.

In the statement issued for Toronto at 4:41 a.m., Environment Canada says the snow will fall throughout the afternoon and the evening before it tapers off later Monday.

Brace for snow on roads

Motorists and commuters should brace for accumulating snow, it added.

A cold front, accompanied by a weak low, is forecast to creep across Southern Ontario on Monday. This "frontal zone" is expected to become active and to produce "appreciable snow" in some areas.

Extreme cold alert issued

Meanwhile, Dr. Eileen de Villa, Toronto's medical officer of health, has issued an extreme cold weather alert for the city based on the forecast from Environment Canada.

Toronto Public Health issues extreme cold weather alerts when the temperature is forecast to reach –15 degrees C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach –20 or colder.

Rajesh Benny, manager of healthy environments for Toronto Public Health, said on Monday in an email that the alert was issued because the forecast is calling for a mix of factors and the wintry weather warrants giving residents a warning, even though the temperature does not meet the usual threshold.

As of 7 a.m., when the alert was issued, Environment Canada was predicting a rapid drop in windchill values, significant wind gusts and some accumulation of snow, he said.

The windchill is expected to drop from –10 during the day to –18 overnight. Wind gusts of more than 40 km per hour, which could make the windchill colder than the –20 threshold for alerts, are expected as well, and between five to 10 centimetres of snow is forecast.

"Having considered all of these factors, the Medical Officer of Health decided to issue an alert today," Benny said.

In a statement, public health says exposure to cold weather can be harmful to health and those most at risk include the homeless, the underhoused, people who work outdoors, people with heart conditions or respiratory illness, the elderly, babies and young children.

Such alerts activate municipal services aimed at getting and keeping vulnerable people inside. The services include additional shelter beds, notification to community agencies to relax any service restrictions, availability of transit tokens in some drop-ins, and overnight street outreach.