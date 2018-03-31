Blustery Saturday in store for parts of southern, northern Ontario

Residents in parts of southern and northern Ontario are being warned about high winds on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for areas west, south and north of Toronto due to strong winds that are expected or are already occurring in some areas.

Barrie and Hamilton are among the cities included in the special statement, while Grey Bruce County is under a warning, meaning gusts could become even more intense in that area.

Strong southwesterly winds are expected to develop on Saturday afternoon ahead of a cold front from the U.S., according to the federal weather agency.

It said residents should expect strong winds with gusts of 70 and up to 80 kilometres per hour in the afternoon and evening.

The winds will gradually weaken tonight and into Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, a fast-moving low pressure system, currently over southern Minnesota, is on its way into northeastern Ontario.

In Toronto, temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 8 C on Sunday, with showers, but temperatures will fall rapidly this evening to reach a low of -5 C overnight.