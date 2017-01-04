A shooting that took place in a busy part of the downtown core appears to have been an unprovoked attack, Toronto police say.

Investigators are now asking for anyone with information about the alleged gunman to contact them. However, they have not released a description of the suspect nor any surveillance images.

A 19-year-old man was walking with family and friends in the King Street West and Charlotte Street area around 3:30 a.m. last Dec. 29 when he was shot once in the leg.

Police now say there was no confrontation before the shooting.

The victim's companions drove him to the hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.