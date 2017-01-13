Roads are still closed and buses are being diverted in the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue area after an EMS emergency support unit truck crashed, bringing down hydro wires in the area.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. last night. The truck was headed north on Weston Road when it hit a couple of small trees and then knocked down a hydro pole, sending hydro wires across the intersection at Bradstock Road, CBC Toronto videographer Tony Smyth reported from the scene.

The driver was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in stable condition.

The crash caused a widespread power outage in the area, with residents tweeting at Toronto Hydro asking when power would be restored. As of 5:15 a.m. Friday, there were no outages listed on the agency's website.

Police closed both the north and south lanes of Weston Road between Bradstock and Coronado Court.

For public transit commuters, the 84 Sheppard West bus is diverting both ways at Samba Drive, while the 165 Weston Road North is diverting both ways via Verobeach Boulevard, St. Lucie Drive and Coronado Court.

UPDATE - COLLISION

Weston & Bradstock, CLOSURE both NB and SB lanes of Weston Rd Bradstock to Coronado Ct #72801 ^cb — @TPSOperations

Weston Rd and Sheppard Ave TTC buses still on diversion after last night's crash at Weston Rd and Bradstock Rd in @TPS31Div pic.twitter.com/3rHEZqwjLu — @LateNightCam

Emergency support unit trucks respond to fires and other incidents that may involve large numbers of people. They carry medical supplies for first responders.