Marc Emery, Canada's self-proclaimed Prince of Pot, and his wife and fellow marijuana activist Jodie Emery are due in court on Friday in Toronto on various drug-related charges.

The court appearance comes a day after marijuana users gathered across the country for 4/20, the annual worldwide pot-smoking celebration — Jodie Emery attended the Vancouver gathering and flew to Toronto overnight — and a week after the federal government tabled legislation to end the prohibition on pot.

The Emerys were on their way to a pot festival in Europe when they were arrested in March and charged with drug trafficking, conspiracy and possession. While the couple remained in custody, police raided several of their Cannabis Culture pot shops in Toronto, Hamilton and Vancouver.

The pair — and their three co-accused — were later released on $30,000 bail.

"If legalization is coming, it means you need to stop arresting peaceful people for cannabis immediately," Jodie Emery told reporters outside Toronto's Old City Hall courthouse after she and her husband were released.

First court appearance today (9am Old City Hall) for me, Marc Emery & our fellow long-time cannabis activists & friends. ✌🏻 #Toronto #TOpoli — @JodieEmery

The Emerys and their co-accused were ordered to surrender their passports and told they can't consume controlled substances without legitimate prescriptions.

Marc Emery's bail conditions require him to stay in Ontario and out of cannabis shops, while Jodie Emery's conditions allow her to travel to B.C. with permission because she's a resident there.

The couple said the bail conditions mean they can't run their stores — a dozen or so pot shops they operate in Canada under the Cannabis Culture name.

'I need to get my bail conditions adjusted'

"I need to get my bail conditions adjusted so that I can travel across Canada and go on a speaking tour," Marc Emery said Thursday.

"Since I'm substantially unemployed now and I don't have a shop, I'm left to politically agitate to get these laws better, and that requires me going across this country."

After the pair were arrested in March, Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash said while federal legalization may be on the horizon, people who are selling marijuana are still breaking the law unless they have been licensed to do so by the federal government.

"We're seeing people make huge amounts of money not only breaking the law, but endangering the public," he said.