The so-called Prince of Pot, Marc Emery, and his wife, Jodie, are set to appear in court today after they were arrested Wednesday night at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.

About a dozen supporters, medical marijuana advocates and pot dispensary stakeholders, as well as a manager of the Emerys' Toronto marijuana dispensary, Cannabis Culture, were at the Old City Hall courthouse Thursday morning ahead of an expected appearance at 10 a.m.

Court was recessed until 10:30 a.m.

The nature of the charges against the Emerys remained unclear Thursday morning. Toronto police would not comment to CBC Toronto about the arrests.

"We know as much as you guys do right now," the couple's Toronto lawyer, Jack Lloyd, told CBC Toronto outside court. He could only say that the pair were held at Toronto police 51 Division overnight.

The Emerys' B.C.-based lawyer, Kirk Tousaw, posted to Facebook that he had spoken to Marc Emery and confirmed the arrests.

"He and Jodie Emery have been arrested in Toronto and are both being held for a bail hearing tomorrow at Old City Hall," Tousaw posted. "It appears they were arrested at the airport and not as part of a raid."

A Facebook post by Marc Emery shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday said he and his wife were headed to Spain for Spannabis, a marijuana festival.

The arrests come after Toronto police cracked down on the city's dispensaries over the course of several months last year, and amid a spate of robberies of dispensaries across the city.

The turmoil has occurred as the federal government continues to mull changes to marijuana laws.