A woman in her 70s is dead after being struck by a Canada Post delivery truck near Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road.
Paramedics rushed her to hospital, where she died of her injuries.
Toronto police say they received the call around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a person pinned under a truck.
Officers closed Eglinton Avenue East to traffic in both directions from Birchmount Road to Ionview Road.
Update: units are OS. They have advised, the injuries are life threatening. Eglinton Ave is closed in both directions from Birchmount to Ironview. Please avoid area. Emerg run is about to commence. #GO53420^adc—
