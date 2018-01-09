A woman in her 70s is dead after being struck by a Canada Post delivery truck near Eglinton Avenue East and Birchmount Road.

Paramedics rushed her to hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Toronto police say they received the call around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a person pinned under a truck.

Officers closed Eglinton Avenue East to traffic in both directions from Birchmount Road to Ionview Road.



