Police hunt for suspect after emergency room stabbing

Toronto police are searching for man who allegedly stabbed a 62-year-old in an east end hospital's emergency room.

Police say the knife attack took place shortly after 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Michael Garron Hospital — formerly known as Toronto East General, near Coxwell and Mortimer avenues.

It's unclear what, if anything, prompted the stabbing, police said. It's unclear if the suspect was a patient at the hospital.

There's no update on the male victim's condition at this time.

Following the alleged attack, the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Andy Metatawabin, left the hospital and was last seen walking west.

Police describe Metatawabin as standing five-foot-nine and weighing about 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt and dark pants. He also had a bandage on his head.

The Toronto resident is facing several charges in connection to this incident, including threatening death and assault causing bodily harm.

In February, Metatawabin was sought by 12 Division in connection with an attempted murder investigation.