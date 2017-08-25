A fire that broke out on the roof of Michael Power/St. Joseph High School was quickly put out on Friday morning.

Toronto Fire says crews were able to arrive quickly on the scene in the Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road area because the fire station is located across the street from the school.

Officials said windows were blown out and the school was evacuated as a safety precaution. No injuries were reported.

The building was undergoing construction on the roof at the time of the fire.

Emergency crews said they were able to knock the flames down and have the situation under control just before noon.

No significant damage was done to the building, Toronto Fire says. There's no word yet on the cause.

Roads in the Renforth Drive and Rathburn Road area were closed to traffic but are now open.





FIRE:

Michael Power High School

-Working fire on the roof

-Police/Fire en route

-Unknown if anyone inside#GO1537942

^dh — @TPSOperations