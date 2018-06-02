Man, 21, arrested after animals stolen from Elmvale Jungle Zoo, police say

Ontario Provincial Police have made an arrest in the break and enter and theft of three animals from Elmvale Jungle Zoo.

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Mount Albert, Ont., OPP tweeted on Friday.

A tortoise, a gibbon and a black-and-white lemur were taken from the zoo sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning, police said on Tuesday.

The animals are still missing and police are continuing their investigation.

Elmvale Jungle Zoo opened for the season just a few weeks ago.