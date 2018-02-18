Toronto police are searching for the driver and any occupants of a car that slammed into a guard rail and hydro pole in Scarborough on Sunday morning.

Police were alerted to the single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 a.m. Responding officers arrived at the scene on the south side of Ellesmere Road, just west of Neilson Road, to find "major damage" to both the car and road infrastructure.

"The pole had snapped in half and also the guard rail had quite a bit of damage," said Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for Toronto police.

"Unfortunately, we have not been able to locate the occupant or any occupants of the vehicle. Because of the damage, we want to ensure that there isn't someone who is injured in the area."

Police dog involved in search

A police canine unit is currently helping in the search for the driver and any passengers.

According to Douglas-Cook, police have not spoken to anyone to any eyewitnesses to the crash and its aftermath.

Ellesmere Road is closed from Orton Park to Neilson Roads. There's no word on when it may reopen to traffic.

A Toronto Hydro crew is on the scene to repair the damaged hydro pole.

Anyone who may have information about the collision is asked to contact Toronto police.