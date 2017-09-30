A Toronto man, 41, is dead after he made his way into a hydro transformer in North York early Saturday and was electrocuted, Toronto police say.

"At this point, it's not being looked at as suspicious. It's death by misadventure," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said.

Douglas-Cook said police received a call just before 1 a.m. about a person possibly being electrocuted on Clayson Road, near Highway 400 and Sheppard Avenue W.

The caller noticed that someone was lying motionless in the area, she said.

Man was in 'high voltage area'

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man suffering from obvious injuries, but could not reach him right away because he was located in a "high voltage area."

Police asked Toronto Fire Services to shut the power off to the property, and officers, fire crews and paramedics were then able to enter the area.

The man still had vital signs but his injuries were life-threatening. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Douglas-Cook said the hydro transformer is considered a restricted area and police have no idea why he was there.

"It is uncertain why he was in that area," she said.