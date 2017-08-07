An elderly woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in North York.

Toronto police say they were called to intersection of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday for reports of the victim in the middle of the street.

Officers arrived to find the woman conscious and breathing, but paramedics say she is in life-threatening condition.

Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Sheppard Avenue is closed eastbound at Leslie Street.