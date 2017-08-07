An elderly woman has been rushed to a trauma centre after being struck by a vehicle in North York.
Toronto police say they were called to intersection of Leslie Street and Sheppard Avenue around 7 p.m. Monday for reports of the victim in the middle of the street.
Officers arrived to find the woman conscious and breathing, but paramedics say she is in life-threatening condition.
Police say the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with the investigation.
Meanwhile, Sheppard Avenue is closed eastbound at Leslie Street.
Road closure: the eastbound passing lane is closed on Sheppard Avenue East at Leslie Street @TPS33Div. #1422425 ^CdK—
@TPSOperations