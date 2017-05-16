A woman in her 80s is now in life-threatening condition after she crashed into a Staples store in Scarborough on Tuesday.

Toronto police said they received a call about the single vehicle crash near Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue at 11:37 a.m.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said the woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. Her condition has now been downgraded to life-threatening.

Police are trying to determine whether a pre-existing medical condition was a factor in the collision or may be contributing to her current condition.

Toronto paramedics said the woman was trapped in her vehicle for about 10 minutes before she was extricated and taken to hospital.

The damage to the store wall is not significant, police added.