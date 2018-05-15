Elderly woman sexually assaulted while walking on trail in Mississauga

Peel police are asking for the public's help as they look to locate a suspect in the sexual assault of an elderly woman.

Police say an 80-year-old woman was walking on a trail between Erin Mills Parkway and Rainbow Crescent in Mississauga on Monday when a man sexually assaulted her "while performing an indecent act."

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years old, with short, dark blonde hair and a medium build. They say he was wearing long pants, a green or grey jacket, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information should contact the special victims unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460.