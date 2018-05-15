Skip to Main Content
Elderly woman sexually assaulted while walking on trail in Mississauga

Notifications

New

Elderly woman sexually assaulted while walking on trail in Mississauga

Peel police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted an 80-year-old woman on a trail in Mississauga.

Peel police are looking for the suspect, a man in his mid-20s or 30s

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect. (Peel Regional Police)

Peel police are asking for the public's help as they look to locate a suspect in the sexual assault of an elderly woman. 

Police say an 80-year-old woman was walking on a trail between Erin Mills Parkway and Rainbow Crescent in Mississauga on Monday when a man sexually assaulted her "while performing an indecent act." 

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years old, with short, dark blonde hair and a medium build. They say he was wearing long pants, a green or grey jacket, and a baseball cap. 

Anyone with information should contact the special victims unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us