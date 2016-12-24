An elderly woman is dead after a fatal Scarborough house fire, Toronto paramedics said Saturday.

Capt. Michael Westwood, spokesperson for Toronto Fire Services, told CBC Toronto firefighters received the call about a fire on Phyllis Avenue in Scarborough's Cliffcrest neighbourhood at about 11 a.m.

The residence is located between Lowell Avenue and Rockwood Drive.

The victim was found in the kitchen and was the only person inside the home at the time of the blaze, Westwood said.

Paramedics and fire crews would not confirm the woman's age.

Firefighters put the fire out in minutes, but crews are still on scene, he said. Toronto fire is investigating the cause of the fire.

Westwood said the cause of the fire has yet to be determined but it may have started in insulation.

Estimated damage of the fire is unknown.