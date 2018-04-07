Excavator bucket swings past Eglinton public school rattling windows - and parents

Loud noise, heavy machinery, and construction just outside a midtown Toronto elementary school has some parents concerned about their children's safety after images and video surfaced online of an excavation bucket nearly hitting a school window.

Parents of children at Eglinton Junior Public School in the Eglinton Avenue East and Mount Pleasant Road area are sounding the alarm about what they see as unsafe work by the provincial transit authority, Metrolinx, on the Eglinton Crosstown light-rail transit project.

"The excavator comes so close, it's scary," said parent Michelle Fullerton. "We're concerned about noise level for our students. Some kids are wanting to wear noise cancelling headphones in classrooms. We're concerned about the shaking and the vibrations in the classroom. We're concerned about the fence and how flimsy it is."

'Reactive' not 'proactive,' parent says

At least one classroom window was broken during construction last summer. Fortunately, no students were inside at the time, but anxious parents worry it could happen again when their kids are in class.

"Is it going to take an accident with a child in order to get what we need to keep our kids safe?" Fullerton asked.

Even before construction, but especially after that incident, Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird says the board has worked with Metrolinx to ensure parents' concerns are addressed.

Loud noise, heavy machinery, and construction just outside Eglinton Junior Public School has some parents concerned about their children's safety. (Submitted by Lindsey Walton) But Fullerton says she thinks Metrolinx is being "reactive" rather than "proactive."

Virginia Heger, whose son's classroom faces the construction, agrees, saying children in his class can barely hear each other.

"But the biggest concern is for their safety, because there's no barrier between the construction equipment and the actual school," Heger said, asking why any work needs to be done during school hours.

'Swinging activity' over, says Metrolinx

Both parents say they've repeatedly asked for a barrier to safeguard classrooms from the machinery but that they've seen little response.

Jamie Robinson, Metrolinx's director of community relations and communications, confirms a window was broken last August when a contractor was removing a utility pole on the southwest corner of the intersection, and that no one was hurt.

As for the footage of machinery swinging past the window earlier this week, Robinson says the sewer work taking place at the time is now complete.

"The excavator that's on site is not currently doing any sort of swinging activity and coming close to the school at all," he said, adding no specific concerns were brought to Metrolinx about that particular work.

But in light of the concerns, the transit agency says it will work with the school to board up windows as early as next week. A certain amount of noise and vibration is to be expected with any kind of construction, said Robinson, though workers take measures to keep it to a minimum.

In the meantime, parents can expect the construction to continue. Work in and around the school won't be complete for at least a couple of years, says Robinson, with the LRT line expected to open in 2021.

"I think the most important thing is constant, open communication," he said.