2 eels found slithering around Scarborough Town Centre washroom floor
Scarborough Town Centre Mall marketing director Jai Lee says a customer reported seeing two eels in the washroom and security staff went in to collect the slithery fish.
One of the eels that was found had escaped from the bag, but was quickly captured
A bag of live eels isn't something you see expect to find in a public washroom, but that's what happened Sunday evening at a mall in east-end Toronto.
She says one of the eels had escaped from a bag, but was quickly captured and the pair of eels was taken to a nearby pet shop that specializes in fish.
Lee says they don't believe it was a prank.
She says the eels were a variety that is sold as food and it's believed a customer simply forgot the bag in the washroom.
Lee says nobody has come forward to claim the eels.