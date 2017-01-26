Ontario's education minister has ordered an "urgent review" of the York Region District School Board after she says the board failed to adequately address governance and equity issues within the board.

Minister Mitzie Hunter issued a statement Thursday to say she has appointed two people to conduct the review: Patrick Case, a law professor and former trustee with what used to be the Toronto Board of Education, and Suzanne Herbert, a former deputy minister in Ontario, including deputy of education.

Hunter said she expects a final report with recommendations for next steps by April 7.

"The reviewers will recommend improvements, particularly regarding equity, accountability and transparency, to regain public confidence in the school board," Hunter said in a statement.

"In addition, they will recommend ways to improve the working relationships at the board, including amongst trustees, between the board and the director of education, between the director of education and senior staff, and with the community. In addition, they will review whether board members and the director of education are fulfilling their legislated duties."

Hunter said her move follows "significant and growing concerns" from parents and community members about the board, including allegations of racism and and inequity in education policies, as well as deteriorating relations between trustees and the board's senior staff.

According to Hunter, a report submitted by the board earlier this month outlining an action plan "fails to address these issues," prompting her to launch the review.

