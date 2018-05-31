As summer concert season gets underway, residents in three separate west end Toronto wards say they're being disturbed by noise carrying from lakefront venue Echo Beach.

Coun. Mike Layton of Trinity-Spadina has been fielding phone calls and addressing online complaints from people in neighbourhoods like Little Italy, Little Portugal and Dufferin Grove following a series of bass-heavy shows.

On Sunday, it was rapper and singer Post Malone that sparked a series of complaints.

Then, on Wednesday, R&B singer-songwriter Khalid performed his first of two shows at the venue, prompting a number of tweets and complaints about the noise.

Noise is wafting north

On Sunday, Layton himself said he could hear sounds from the show all the way up at Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue. He cycled past Christie Pits and Trinity Bellwoods, just to see if the noise was coming from events at the parks. It was not.

"The noise was loudest between College and Dundas rather than closest to the site," Layton told CBC Toronto.

your concerts at Echo Beach are creating significant noise disturbance for residents as far as Bloor St. Turn down the volume!

He checked an active Facebook page for Liberty Village residents, where complaints about Echo Beach typically come from, and it was quiet, he said.

Nonetheless, Layton made a complaint to Ontario Place security on Sunday evening, and Monday morning he got a call from concert promoter Live Nation.

They told him the show was within allowable sound levels, but said they would look at what factors may have carried the sound so far, including environmental factors and the arrangement of equipment, such as speakers.

"So we left it at that as of Monday morning," Layton said.

'There are some solutions'

But on Thursday morning, complaints came pouring in again, this time about Wednesday night's Khalid show.

People in neighbourhoods between Spadina Avenue and Dufferin Street all reported being bothered by the noise.

"It's 9:30pm and I'm in a condo building at Wellington and Spadina. The bass thumping coming from music concert at Echo Beach tonight is ridiculous," wrote Twitter user Martin Gravel, tagging Layton and 311.

"Shaking my windows at times on the 9th floor. Two kids under 8 trying to sleep. No need for that much bass."

It's 9:30pm and I'm in a condo building at Wellington and Spadina. The bass thumping coming from music concert at Echo Beach tonight is ridiculous. Shaking my windows at times on the 9th floor. Two kids under 8 trying to sleep. No need for that much bass.

Spoke with Live Nation. They are having conversations with the tour sound engineer. Apparently they were within their dba limits but bass may have been the main culprit. Provincial facilities are not typically subject to municipal noise bylaws so we need to work with Ontario Place

Live Nation did not immediately respond to CBC Toronto's request for comment. But Layton said Live Nation has been receptive to his concerns, and vows to work on the problem.

"We know that there are some solutions around this, one of them being turn down the sound," Layton said.

"And then the other is adjusting levels, adjusting how the speakers are positioned. And we certainly have encouraged Live Nation to take every step necessary so that it's not a disturbance."

Khalid is scheduled to take the stage again on Thursday evening at 8 p.m.