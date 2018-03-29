Easter weekend in Toronto 2018: What's open, what's closed

The Easter long weekend is here at last, and with it comes plenty of business closures.

There are slight changes to TTC and GO Transit schedules, but service is available throughout the weekend. If you're shopping for last-minute feast supplies, however, plan accordingly.

Here are the closures you need to know about:

Family Attractions

The Toronto Zoo, High Park Zoo and Riverdale Farm will be open every day over the long weekend.

Casa Loma — Open 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. all weekend following regular hours.

Open 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. all weekend following regular hours. Ontario Science Centre — Open 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Good Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Easter Sunday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Easter Monday.

Open 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Good Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday following regular hours. Art Gallery of Ontario — Open 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Good Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday and closed Easter Monday.

Toronto Island Park will be open throughout the long weekend with ferry service all day long. Check the city's website for fares and schedules.

All Zoos in Toronto are open for family fun. (Jorge Saenz/AP/Canadian Press)

Malls

Eaton Centre — Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Good Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday and 12 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Easter Monday.

The Eaton Centre will be open on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, operating on holiday hours. (Laura DaSilva/CBC News)

Transit

TTC — Holiday service and schedule will be in effect on Good Friday. There will be regular weekend service on Saturday, the subway systems will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Easter Sunday and the regular weekday schedule resumes on Easter Monday. Note: Line 1 is closed from Wilson to Finch West station for track upgrades until Monday morning. Shuttle buses will be operating.

The TTC will be running on the weekend with little change. (Mike Wise/CBC)

Toronto Public Library

All branches are closed on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

LCBO

​​All LCBO locations and outlets will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Some LCBO outlets have extended hours on Thursday evening and all locations will have regular Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Many LCBO stores will open on Easter Monday. The agency suggests customers check with their local stores or the LCBO website for exact hours.

LCBO stores will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, extended hours Thursday. (Doug Ives/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Grocery Stores

Most grocery stores are closed Good Friday and Easter Sunday.