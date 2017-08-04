The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 remain closed near Port Hope after a fiery multi-vehicle collision killed two people late Thursday night.

Paramedics, fire crews and Ontario Provincial Police from the nearby Northumberland detachment were called to the crash in the eastbound lanes of the 401 just east of County Road 28 shortly after 10 p.m.

An eastbound tractor trailer collided with two other eastbound passenger vehicles, which led to a fire, according to an OPP news release.

Two people are confirmed dead, police said. Their identities are being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Collision investigators were at the scene overnight and police expect the eastbound lanes to remain closed for some time.