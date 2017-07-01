The annual East York Canada Day parade is one of the most interesting events in the city, drawing revellers from a range of diverse neighbourhoods. 

Here's a few select images from Saturday's parade.

East York Canada Day parade 2017

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

East York Canada Day parade 2017

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

East York Canada Day parade 2017

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

East York Canada Day parade 2017

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

East York Canad Day parade 2017

(Bruce Reeve/CBC)

East York Canada Day parade 2017

(Bruce Reeve/CBC)

East York Canada Day parade 2017

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

East York Canada Day parade 2017

(Bruce Reeve/CBC)

East York Canada Day parade 2017

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)