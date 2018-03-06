For more than a year residents of a condo complex near Victoria Park and Danforth have been waiting to use their club's pool.

The pool was closed for extensive repairs but should reopen this weekend if it receives public health approval on Wednesday.

The Crescent Town Club serves more than 10,000 residents of the condo towers. They have access to the fitness club as part of rental or ownership fees.

Anil Narayan, general manager of the club, says about 5,000 residents in the neighbourhood also purchase memberships to the not-for-profit facility. Extraordinarily affordable relative to private clubs, the memberships cost less than $300 annually.

He says many join because of the pool but it's closure 14 months ago "has decimated our outside memberships."

About 85 per cent of those 5,000 to 6,000 members left, he estimates.

The pool, which opened in 1971, had fallen into terrible disrepair. It was leaking into the fitness centre in the basement of 2A The Market Place in East York. The pool needed a new floor, beams and even needed water proofing, which Narayan says wasn't standard when it was built.

The GM says the Pinedale Properties Ltd. and the York Condo Corporation spent about $750,000 rebuilding it.

Marilyn Willekes has been swimming at the Crescent Town Club since the 1980s.

"I'm addicted to swimming. I figure for my body it's the best thing for you. Especially when you get older and the arthritis is talking to you," Willekes says.

The senior citizen would be in the lanes a few times a week but after waiting for more than a year for it to reopen she left to try other facilities, like one at Main Street and Birchmount. She's back at Crescent Town Club because she says other pools were too crowded. But many other members haven't returned.

Narayan says more members were lost when there were a number of false starts to reopen as construction dragged on.

"Disappointment led to anger," he said.

He says members wondered, "'Why is it taking this long? I'm paying for something I should have access to and I can't."'

From the members and staff to management and the board of directors, he says no one anticipated it would take so long to complete. It took three tries to properly water proof the pool because he says the engineers said it was too humid in the room.

To member Nadira Tabassum's delight, management was refilling the pool on Monday.

Entrance to Crescent Town Club pool. (Stephanie Matteis)

"All the time we are looking," she said, pointing to the "Keep Out" sign at the entrance of the pool, and wondering "when it will start?" Eyeing the pool's new diving platforms, Tabassum says she's hoping for a ladies only time slot to use the lanes.

There is one more hurdle before the pool reopens. Toronto Public Health inspects the facility on Wednesday, Narayan says.

"It serves an integral part of this community in the terms of healthy lifestyles. We promote this facility as an alternative to drugs and just lazing in your apartment," he said.

As long as the city gives the green light, members are ready to dive in Saturday, March 10.