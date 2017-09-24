Approximately 1,000 customers are without power after what Toronto Hydro says is an issue with one of its transformers in East York Sunday evening.

The utility first reported that about 50 customers were affected by an outage in the area bordered by the Don River, Pape Ave., Danforth Ave. and Donlands Ave. around 8:20 p.m., but that number quickly grew into the hundreds, according to Toronto Hydro.

"We were down to 400 customers, but as crews were working on the repair they ran into an issue and we're now at about 1,000," spokesperson Tori Gass told CBC Toronto.

At least three highrise buildings in the area are affected along with traffic lights and streetlights on Broadview Ave. south of Pottery Road. A Sobeys grocery store was also affected with only checkout scanners and debit and credit machines receiving power.

Blackout while in Sobeys on Broadview, north of Danforth. Checkout still working so people still shopping with phones as lights. #toronto pic.twitter.com/JbyJ5Dexak — @HaydnWatters

Toronto Fire Capt. David Eckerman said fire crews were called to 1205 Broadview Avenue for reports of a transformer exploding.

A caller reported the transformer was sparking and that sparks were falling onto the sidewalk and street, Eckerman said. Fire crews secured the scene until hydro repair crews could arrive.

Fire crews also performed two elevator rescues in the area, one involving a boy stuck near the seventh floor of a building on Gamble Ave. Eckerman said there was no immediate threat to the boy's health, but that he was stuck for around 20 minutes.

East end update: outage is affecting these approx. boundaries: O'Connor/Broadview/Danforth/Donlands Ave Crews still working on repairs. — @TorontoHydro

On the other side of the Don River, fire crews were also called to Evergreen Brick Works for reports of a smoke coming from a large transformer. Eckerman said crews knocked down the fire, but that there remains a blackout in the area.

Gass says says a padmount transformer in the area appears to be the "root cause" of the Broadview outage.

"Once we have this repaired, power should be restored to those customers," she said.

Weather is not believed to be a factor, she says.