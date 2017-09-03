A man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in the city's east end early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Danforth Road and Eglinton Avenue East shortly after 2 a.m. for "unknown trouble," Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook told CBC Toronto.

Officers located a male victim with stab wounds outside what Douglas-Cook called a "late-night establishment." He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police could not provide suspect information on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing outside another late-night establishment, this time at Bathurst and College streets.

Police were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. and found a male in his 20s suffering from stab wounds. He was being treated in hospital Sunday morning.

Douglas-Cook could only say that police are looking for one male suspect.