A male victim was rushed to hospital after being shot in the neck at Queen and Sherbourne streets early Friday morning.

The victim was transported to St. Michael's Hospital in serious but stable condition, according to police.

Police tape surrounded several shops and a restaurant on Queen Street as police investigated the shooting, which happened around 12:45 a.m.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the city, police received a call about gunshots in the area of Islington and Steeles avenues around 2 a.m. Police cleared the scene, but a man who had been shot later showed up at Brampton Civic Hospital, reported CBC Toronto videographer Tony Smyth.

Officers from 31 Division went back to the scene at Islington and Steeles and found shell casings on a driveway off Plunkett Road.

Police at the scene said it was too early to tell if the victim in Peel is connected to the shell casings they found.