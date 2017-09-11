Two separate collisions on Highway 400 southbound led to lane closures early Monday
All southbound lanes had been closed near the approach to Major Mackenzie Drive following a multi-vehicle collision, but reopened as of 7:40 a.m.
The Ontario Provincial Police said there were no serious injuries in that crash.
A second collision further north on the approach to Highway 9 has blocked the left lane as well.
COLLISION: #Hwy400 SB approaching Major Mackenzie - Multiple vehicles blocking all lanes, emergency services attending. ^cc—
