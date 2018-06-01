DVP, Dundas West closures to make driving difficult this weekend

Drivers looking to get around the city this weekend might want to dust off their bikes or polish their walking shoes, because numerous road closures are going to make getting around on four wheels a bit difficult.

The biggest closure is the Don Valley Parkway, which will be closed from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday for the annual Manulife Ride for Heart, where cyclists (and runners) hit the highway to raise money for the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

The Gardiner Expressway east of South Kingsway will also be closed for the event, and there will be other road closures in the area around Exhibition Place, according to Toronto police.

"Due to the extensive road closures, motorists can expect significant delays in the downtown core, particularly on arterial roadways. Public transportation is strongly recommended," read a Toronto police news release.

As a result of these closures, GO bus service to Union Station between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. will also be impacted.

In the city, Dundas West will be closed between Ossington and Lansdowne avenues between 3 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Sunday for Dundas West Fest. The 505 streetcar replacement buses will detour via Ossington Avenue and College Street.

There are no subway closures planned for this weekend.