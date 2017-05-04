City officials announced Thursday evening that heavy rainfall could force them to close the Don Valley Parkway — a critical artery into downtown Toronto — for Friday's afternoon commute.

Staff are concerned about how the weather will affect driving conditions and may close the highway at 3 p.m. Officials are suggesting motorists consider taking public transit instead if they need to come in to Toronto Friday.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Greater Toronto Area, with up to 90 mm of rainfall projected to douse the city between Thursday and Saturday.

With heavy rain expected, the City is preparing for possible DVP closure for tomorrow pm rush. #CityofTO: https://t.co/VuRy4rRgZP pic.twitter.com/bqI5hGipmF — @TorontoComms

City spokesperson Wynna Brown suggested that commuters plan how they'll be getting home before actually leaving for work in the morning.

"With weather conditions unknown at this point in time, it's a good idea to think about what your commute is going to look like," she said.

If the Don Valley Parkway sees flooding or significant amounts of water pooling on the highway then motorists can expect the city to close it, Brown said.