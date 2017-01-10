The southbound DVP at Eglinton Avenue has reopened after multiple cars, including a school bus, spun out, Toronto police say.
Six vehicles and a school bus spun out around 2 p.m., with some vehicles ending up in a ditch, Const. Caroline de Kloet said.
EMS said paramedics did not respond to any reports of injuries.
The afternoon commute is expected to be a messy one, as a weather advisory remains in place for most of the GTA.
ATTENTION: Southbound DVP will be CLOSED from Eglinton Avenue. Multiple cars spun out. Waiting for salt truck. #56557 ^vk—
