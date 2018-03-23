Two of the three people killed in an Ajax triple homicide last week died by "sharp force trauma" while the third victim was asphyxiated, according to details from an autopsy released by Durham police.

Krassimira Pejcinovski, 30, and her son, Roy Pejcinovski, 15, were found dead inside a home late in the morning on March 15. Venallia Pejcinovski, 13, the daughter of Krassimira, was taken to a trauma centre but succumbed to her injuries later that evening.

Cory Fenn, a 29-year-old Ajax man, faces three counts of second-degree murder. Fenn appeared in court that same day with facial injuries. It was determined that the injuries did not meet the threshold for an investigation by the province's police watchdog.

Fenn had a relationship with Krassimira but was not the father of either of the two teens killed. He did reside in the home with Krassimira for a time.

CBC News has also confirmed that in 2011, Fenn was found guilty of mischief under $5,000, and in 2009 he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer. In both cases, he was sentenced to 12 months' probation.

Homicide investigators are asking that anyone who may have potentially valuable information to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Memorial fund

The biological father of the teens killed and his other teenage daughter, who was not home at the time of the attacks, are setting up a memorial fund to honour their three family members who were killed last week.

Vas Pejcinovski says the fund will be set up as a lasting tribute to his former wife, son and daughter.​

Pejcinovski says he and his one surviving daughter want to honour their family members' qualities of "compassion, kindness and charity."

He says their hearts are broken, but says they have received an outpouring of community support and sympathy.

He says the family has not yet decided where the proceeds of the fund will go.

He announced the creation of the fund on the website of the hockey league where Roy excelled as a goalie.