A funeral service is being held in Toronto Saturday morning for three people killed in Ajax last week.

Krassimira Pejcinovski, 39, and her son Roy Pejcinovski, 15, were found dead inside their home in Ajax on March 15. Her daughter Venallia, 13, was taken to a trauma centre of died of injuries later that evening.

Cory Fenn, 29, of Ajax, who had been in a relationship with Krassimira, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

A visitation on Friday evening and the funeral on Saturday come as a police autopsy said two of the three family members killed last week died by "sharp force trauma." The third third victim was asphyxiated.

Hockey jerseys worn in tribute

At the visitation, some mourners wore jerseys in a tribute to Roy, who loved hockey.

Some mourners at a visitation held Friday for the victims of last week's triple homicide wore team jerseys in a tribute to hockey-loving son, Roy. (CBC)

Roy played for the Toronto Hockey League's Don Mills Flyers, and the team's president told CBC Toronto last week that Roy would have been eligible and a high pick for the OHL draft next year.

The team also described Roy as "an outstanding goalie, teammate, and above all person," in a tweet and held a friendly game in his honour on Sunday.

Neighbour and family friend Pat Jordan, described Venallia as "a heartfelt soul," when he learned of her death.

"She was happy, she was active, interactive with everybody," he added.

Her mother, he said, was a "great parent" who once looked after his daughters when he and his wife went on a weekend getaway.

Former boyfriend charged with murder

Fenn, meanwhile, appeared in court with facial injuries on the same day as the deaths occurred. It was determined that the injuries did not meet the threshold for an investigation by the province's police watchdog.

Fenn was not the father of either of the two teens killed. He did reside in the home with Krassimira for a time.

CBC News has confirmed that, in 2011, Fenn was found guilty of mischief under $5,000, and in 2009, he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer. In both cases, he was sentenced to 12 months' probation.

Krassimira Pejcinovski, right, and Cory Fenn, left. Fenn has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. (Facebook)

Homicide investigators are asking anyone who may have potentially valuable information to contact police or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

Memorial fund set up in tribute

Vas Pejcinovski , the biological father of the teens killed, and his other teenage daughter, who was not home at the time of the attacks, are setting up a memorial fund to honour their three family members who were killed last week.

Pejcinovski said the fund will be set up as a lasting tribute to his former wife, son and daughter.​

He said he and his one surviving daughter want to honour their family members' qualities of "compassion, kindness and charity."

Their hearts are broken, but he said they have received an outpouring of community support and sympathy.

The family has not yet decided where the proceeds of the fund will go, he added.

He announced the creation of the fund on the website of the hockey league where Roy excelled as a goalie.