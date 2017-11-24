School bus drivers in Durham region and parts of Toronto could strike next week, leaving approximately 10,000 students looking for another way to get to class if a deal isn't reached between the union representing them and busing company First Student Canada.

On Friday, Unifor Local 4268 served the company with a strike notice that would go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday if a contract dispute isn't resolved.

The union represents drivers serving students across the Durham District School Board, Durham Catholic District School Board and the Toronto District School Board in Ajax, Brock, Oshawa, Pickering, Scarborough, Scugog, Uxbridge and Whitby.

"We hope to reach a fair deal with First Student as we know the service our drivers provide is vital to students and their families," Unifor Ontario Regional Director Naureen Rizvi said in a news release Friday. "However, it's simply unfair to expect school bus drivers to continue to accept subpar wages and do unpaid work."

The union says it will continue to negotiate with the company until the strike deadline with the hope of reaching what it considers a fair contract.