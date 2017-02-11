Homicide detectives from Durham Regional Police Service are investigating the death of a man in Ajax, Ont. early Saturday.

Staff Sgt. Peter Cousins, regional duty inspector for Durham Regional Police Service, said police received a call from family members about a death at 109 Devinridge Avenue, near Rossland Road East and Audley Road, in Ajax at about 2:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had suffered trauma to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Durham Region Police officer tapes off the area near a homicide early Saturday in Ajax, Ont. (Mehrdad Nazarahari/CBC)

"We are in the early stages of our investigation," he said.

Yellow police tape has been strung across the road from the home where the man was found. Homicide detectives are on scene.

Cousins declined to say if the man was a victim of a shooting. The age of the victim was not available.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Cousins said police are appealing to the public for help in identifying suspects. If anyone has any information related to case or video, they are urged to call Durham Regional Police Service at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2555.