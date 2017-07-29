Durham Regional Police have charged a man, 71, with second-degree murder after the body of a woman, 70, was found with obvious signs of trauma in a Pickering residence this week.

Police say the incident is "domestic related."

Insp. Peter Cousins, duty inspector for Durham police, said Saturday that Ganesh Persaud is in police custody and was being held for a bail hearing.

Police were called to a residence on Brandy Court, in the area of Taunton and Brock Roads, in Pickering at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to check on the well-being of the people who lived there.

Officers found the body of the woman, identified as Bodwatie Persaud, when they arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police not looking for any other suspects

Cousins declined to describe the relationship between the accused and the victim.

He also declined to say whether or not the accused was known to police or suffered from mental health issues. And he declined to say if there was a history of domestic abuse in the home.

The cause of death was not released.

Persaud was arrested at the residence where the body was found and investigators said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Persaud's death is the seventh homicide in Durham Region this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham police major crime homicide unit at 1-888-579-1520.

Anonymous information can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.