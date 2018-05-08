Man arrested in Pickering after allegedly trying to hit pedestrians with his car

Durham police are trying to piece together why man allegedly tried to hit pedestrians with his car in a Pickering parking lot on Friday night.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened near Boston Pizza on Brock Road in Pickering.

The man, 21, of Scarborough, was arrested and has been granted bail on four charges: dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with recognizance, breach of recognizance and possession of a schedule I substance.

Police said in a news release that they were called to the scene at 11:18 p.m. after a driver was spotted trying to plow into pedestrians intentionally.

Officers arrived quickly and the driver had already left the car, a four-door Sedan, and fled on foot.

A 21-year-old male is facing charges after he attempted to hit pedestrians with his vehicle in a Pickering parking lot. <a href="https://t.co/wWXbFIds0X">https://t.co/wWXbFIds0X</a> —@DRPS An officer gave chase and arrested the man a short distance away, according to Jodi MacLean, spokesperson for Durham Regional Police Service.

MacLean said police have not yet determined the motive for the incident.

The man is due back in an Oshawa courtroom on May 22.

According to the Ontario Court of Justice in Oshawa, the same man will be tried on Dec. 6, 2018, on four charges stemming from a separate incident from 2017.

The charges in that case are three counts of failure to comply with recognizance and assault.

Friday's incident comes less than two weeks after a man driving a white rental van mowed down pedestrians on Yonge Street near Finch Avenue in Toronto, killing 10 and injuring 16 others.

That man, Alek Minassian, 25, has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Division Durham police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3710.

