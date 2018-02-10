Durham police use stun gun on 18-year-old who called police for help

Durham Regional Police say they used a "conducted energy weapon" to subdue an 18-year-old Oshawa man who had called police for help.

The man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, has been charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Staff Sgt. Paul Cummins, spokesperson for Durham police, said on Saturday the man was not injured by the "conducted energy weapon," the generic term for a type of stun gun often called a Taser, after the most widely recognized brand.

"He was taken to a hospital. He was seen by a doctor and he was medically cleared," Cummins said.

Stun gun used to 'subdue' the man

In a news release, police said they were called to a residence on Cabot Street in Oshawa early Friday at about 3:35 a.m. The man had called police for help in removing an unwanted woman from his home, police said.

The man told police he asked the female to leave but she refused.

When officers arrived, according to the police version of events, the man allegedly became combative with one of the officers and allegedly made threats.

"In order to subdue the male, one of the officers used a conducted energy weapon. He was then placed under arrest," police said in the release.

The man was released on a promise to appear.

SIU not notified

Cummins said the woman, 20, was removed from the residence.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit was not notified because the man was not injured.

The SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Anyone with any new information about this incident is asked to contact Durham police.