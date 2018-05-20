Durham police warn public after residents see bear in Ajax

Durham police are urging the public not to go near a bear that was spotted in two places in Ajax early Sunday.

At 3:30 a.m., the bear was seen in the area of Audley Road North and Rossland Road East, police said. Ten minutes later, it was seen on Arfield Avenue, northwest of the first sighting.

"It was last seen going into a green space," Staff Sgt. David McDougall, duty inspector for Durham Regional Police Service, said Sunday.

Police have not called the province's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry yet, he added.

If the bear is spotted a third time in Ajax and poses any kind of threat, the ministry will be called, he said.

Bear sighting near Audley Rd N / Rossland Rd E in <a href="https://twitter.com/TownOfAjax?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownOfAjax</a> . DRPS in the area. Do not approach bear. —@DRPS Police tweeted a caution to the public after the sightings.

"Bears usually avoid humans. But they are attracted into urban and rural areas to get food," its website reads.

"They will topple bird feeders, ransack barbecues, raid garbage cans and even try to enter buildings. If they learn that they can find food where people live, bears will return again and again.

"Relocation and destruction are poor ways of trying to prevent conflicts with bears."

To prevent a conflict with a bear, the ministry urges people to put garbage out only on the morning of garbage day, fill bird feeders only in the winter, not to leave pet food outdoors, pick ripe and fallen fruit from trees and shrubs, burn off food residue on barbecues, wash grills right after use and remove all utensils, dishes and food after eating outside.

The ministry says residents should call its Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327 for non-emergencies if a bear is: