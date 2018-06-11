Durham mom charged after videos show 3-year-old driving vehicle on highway

A Durham Region mother has been charged after police said she allowed her 3-year-old daughter to sit in her lap and steer her vehicle while driving on the highway.

On May 31, police were alerted to several videos posted to social media showing similar incidents taking place "on different occasions ... at a high rate of speed," Durham Regional Police said in a news release on Monday.

"The suspect filmed the event on her cellphone and neither of them had any seat belts or safety restraints," the release said.

Police used the videos to help identify and arrest the suspect.

The woman, 33, of Beaverton, Ont., a town about 110 km northeast of Toronto, has been charged with:

two counts of parent not providing the necessities of life.

two counts of careless driving.

two counts of driver failing to wear a seatbelt.

two counts of driving while child passenger not properly secured.

driving with a handheld communication device.

Her name is not being released to protect the identity of the child. She has been released on a promise to appear.

Children's Aid Society is aware of the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Durham police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2017.