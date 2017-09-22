One person is dead after a car and a school bus collided in Oshawa Friday evening.

Durham Regional Police were called to the scene on Simcoe St. between Coates Rd. and Raglan Rd. just before 6 p.m. when a school bus was returning from a rugby game.

Const. George Tudos told CBC Toronto the vehicle ended up underneath the front of the bus and erupted into flames. Its driver, who was trapped in the vehicle, was pronounced dead on scene.

The 14 students on board the bus, along with their coach and driver suffered minor injuries.

Police have not released the driver's age or gender.

The stretch of Simcoe St. is closed as police investigate.