Durham Regional Police say a contractor is facing numerous charges after allegedly taking deposits for work that was either only partially completed or never started.

They allege that between April and August the accused entered into contracts with homeowners for construction or renovation work, took deposits but did not complete the jobs.

Investigators also allege he used a cheque stolen from one of his clients.

A 33-year-old Oshawa, Ont., man is charged with eight counts of fraud under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, forgery and uttering a forged document.