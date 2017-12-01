Police in Durham Region say they have charged two brothers responsible for a series of violent carjackings and robberies that swept through North Ajax this fall.

Between Sep. 13 and Nov. 16, police say the suspects were responsible for nine separate incidents, including three carjackings and four other crimes involving victims who were either in or nearby their cars.

In one of the cases, a 17-year-old female was allegedly held inside her vehicle at gunpoint while the suspects drove to a bank and withdrew cash from her account.

In another case, a 56-year-old male victim was allegedly hit with an imitation handgun and punched in the face during the botched robbery attempt.

The two suspects, aged 24 and 21, are now facing a total of 66 charges in relation to the incidents, including kidnapping, robbery, assault causing bodily harm and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Det. Sgt. Ryan Connolly called the violence in the robberies "shocking." (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

"We hadn't seen a crime spree like this in Ajax ever before, especially with the degree of violence that was used," said Det. Sgt. Ryan Connolly at a Friday news conference announcing the arrests.

He said police are not searching for any further suspects.

"These carjackings, their random nature, their threat of violence… I think caused a lot of fear and concern in our community," said Ajax mayor Steve Parish. "The very randomness of them made everyone feel insecure and unsafe."

Suspects under surveillance

The suspects were arrested near the Ajax Downs Casino in the early morning of Nov. 28, after they allegedly robbed a taxi driver for cash and fled the scene in a car.

On Friday, Durham Police confirmed that they were watching the suspects before the robbery happened.

The suspects robbed a taxi driver outside the Ajax Downs Casino shortly before they were arrested, police say. (Nick Boisvert/CBC)

"Without revealing too many investigative techniques, we were aware prior to the incident taking place, who they were and they were under surveillance," Connolly said.

Investigators had recovered fingerprints at an earlier crime scene, as well as security footage and data obtained through an app that was used by the suspects and victim in a previous crime.

Police were able to identify the victims through that information, but they did not have the necessary evidence to make the arrests until the casino robbery took place, they said.

"We weren't specifically waiting for them to do something," Connolly explained. "They were just under surveillance and we knew the possibility existed that [a crime] may happen."

The suspects are being held in custody and awaiting bail hearings.