Skip to Main Content
Driver arrested after he allegedly hit 13 cars while going the wrong way on Dundas

Notifications

Driver arrested after he allegedly hit 13 cars while going the wrong way on Dundas

Toronto Police have arrested a man who allegedly drove a pick up truck down the wrong side of a downtown road, hitting 13 cars.

Man is in custody, but police have not yet determined any charges

CBC News ·
A truck was found abandoned near Weston Road and Little Avenue. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Toronto Police have arrested a man who allegedly drove a pickup truck down the wrong side of a downtown road, striking approximately 13 vehicles in the process.

Police say the man drove his vehicle eastbound along Dundas Street East at Bond Street shortly before midnight Tuesday.

The driver struck multiple vehicles along the route before abandoning the truck near the intersection of Weston Road and Little Avenue.

After searching the area near the abandoned truck, police took the man into custody.

Investigators have not yet laid any charges in the incident.

No injuries were reported. Police say many of the struck vehicles appear to have been parked and unoccupied when they were hit.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us