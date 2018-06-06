Driver arrested after he allegedly hit 13 cars while going the wrong way on Dundas

Toronto Police have arrested a man who allegedly drove a pickup truck down the wrong side of a downtown road, striking approximately 13 vehicles in the process.

Police say the man drove his vehicle eastbound along Dundas Street East at Bond Street shortly before midnight Tuesday.

The driver struck multiple vehicles along the route before abandoning the truck near the intersection of Weston Road and Little Avenue.

After searching the area near the abandoned truck, police took the man into custody.

Investigators have not yet laid any charges in the incident.

No injuries were reported. Police say many of the struck vehicles appear to have been parked and unoccupied when they were hit.