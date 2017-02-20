One person has been injured in a fire at a high-rise residential building at Dundas and Sherbourne streets.

The three-alarm blaze broke out at the building on Dundas Street East between Sherbourne and Oskenonton Lane, shortly before 9 a.m.

Building fire at Sherbourne and Dundas. @CP24 pic.twitter.com/ZGCJHjTGLc — @RCionaodh

Two floors were evacuated as firefighters worked on the blaze, Toronto police said.

One person was injured, according to Toronto fire. Paramedics said a woman in her 50s was being treated for minor smoke inhalation and burns.

The fire was knocked down shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Police closed the intersection of Sherbourne and Dundas in all directions.

The 505 Dundas streetcar was being diverted both ways via Parliament, College and Bay streets. By 11 a.m., the TTC reported that the delay had cleared and that the streetcar had returned to regular routing.