A man was rescued from a crane at a construction site after hanging for three hours over Dundas Street in downtown Toronto.

Toronto firefighters were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Jarvis Street on Wednesday night around 11:30 p.m.

The man was approximately 40 feet up in the air on the arm of a crane, according to Toronto Fire Captain David Eckerman.

​According to police and fire services, the man was emotionally disturbed.

Firefighters brought in a tower with a bucket at the end of it, and two firefighters and a police officer went up to speak with him.

The man was on the crane for at least three hours before being rescued and brought to the ground safely. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

Food and cigarettes were delivered to him, and a psychiatrist was also brought in to help negotiate with the man, said Eckerman.

The man was brought safely down to the ground at approximately 2:30 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Susan McConnell, Deputy Commander with the Toronto Paramedic Services.

Toronto police say the man was apprehended Ontario Mental Health Act.