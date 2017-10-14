A 40,000-square metre monument to myopic city planning came one step closer to a mega-makeover on Saturday.

More than 100 people attended the second public consultation held by developer Choice Properties to gather input on the future of the site at the southeast corner of Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West.

Right now, it's home to a Loblaws, LCBO, and an expansive parking lot. According to Joe Svec, director of mixed-use development at the developer, the concepts revealed on Saturday were based on feedback from the original meeting.

Fixed near the nexus of Roncesvalles Village, Junction Triangle and High Park North, a mixed-use development would put the roughly 10-acre area among the city's biggest transit nodes. The site is adjacent to subway line 2, streetcar and bus routes, the Bloor GO station and one of two Union-Pearson Express stations between the downtown core and Pearson airport.

"A development like this can be overwhelming," said city Coun. George Perks, whose ward subsumes the area.

"We only get to do a site like this once every 100 years. Let's get this one right," he told the crowd assembled at the 'Community Idea Centre,' where the public can speak to the developer directly.

Below are some of the renderings shown at the meeting:

(Choice Properties)

(Choice Properties)

(Choice Properties)

Both consultations were held before a final application is submitted for approval by the city, a voluntary move by Choice that Perks lauded in his speech.

Svec reiterated the developer hopes to build a geniuinely mixed-use hub to serve multiple neighbourhoods, one that would include "a full spectrum of housing," shopping, restaurants and bars, a new park and possibly a new Catholic high school to replace one that already stands.Choice has "committed" to rental and affordable housing options in addition to homes for sale, Svec said. The current designs also allocate about 20 per cent of the total area to parkland, he added.

Based on the last meeting in June, the developer moved forward with what it is calling "seven master plan themes" that Choice says will guide architects and result in the promised mixed-use community:

Connecting

Learning

Living

Working

Shopping

Playing

Sustainability

According to Svec, the developer hopes to submit a final zoning application early next year. That process could take up to two years to finalize, but he added the company is "keen to start building" after it's completed.

Mark Campbell lives in the neighbourhood. He told CBC Toronto that "it's the most significant thing to happen in this neighbourhood, ever.

"I'm enormously excited by it and I think it's going to be a significant change obviously."

The potential redevelopment site near Dundas and Bloor Streets West is a roughly 40,000-square metre space that currently houses several retail outlets, including a Loblaws and LCBO, and a massive parking lot. (Google Maps)

Doubt about density

While the plans were met with enthusiasm by those who attended the consultation, some still have questions about what it will mean for the people who already call the area home.

Ursula Wiszniewski, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 23 years, expressed some doubt about the level of density the project would bring.

"I hope that it doesn't cause a crowding in the community so we all feel we're on top of each other," she told CBC Toronto.

Choice Properties also revealed on Saturday that they are in preliminary talks with Metrolinx, which oversees the GO Transit network, to building a pedestrian bridge that would connect the development directly to the UP Express station.

Meanwhile, Arif Varani, MP for Parkdale-High Park, emphasized that his constituents want to ensure "development doesn't change the nature of the neighbourhood, the aesthetic character, the appeal."

A third public consultation is set for this winter, though the exact date has not been announced.