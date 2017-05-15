A busy downtown intersection will be shut down for three weeks as part of the city's strategy to upgrade Toronto's roads.

Dundas and Parliament streets will be fully closed in all directions until June 5th as TTC crews begin work on track replacements and road and sidewalk repairs.

Gerrard and Queen streets will be alternative routes for east and westbound traffic, while River and Sherbourne streets will be alternatives for north and southbound traffic.

The 505 Dundas streetcar will be diverting between Bay Street and Broadview Avenue.

Crews will be working seven days a week to complete the repairs, part of the city's strategy to rehabilitate Toronto's roads. (Nicole Martin/CBC)

Shuttle buses will also be running in the area to help commuters navigate the closure.

Crews will be working seven days a week from 7 a.m. to midnight, but some work will happen on a 24/7 basis, according to a news release by the City of Toronto.

The release also said the first few days of work will be the most disruptive, as crews will be breaking and removing concrete from the tracks. The concrete removal will end at 11 p.m. each night.

This work is part of the city's strategy to rehabilitate and upgrade Toronto's roads, transit and underground infrastructure for current and future needs.

